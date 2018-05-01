Storm Team 11: Sunny and Warm
Warming Trend Continues
Our weather pattern will continue to favor a nice warming trend today and throughout the week with temperatures in the 80's. An extra does of humidity later in the week will give us a summer-like feeling Thursday and Friday. A cold front arrives this weekend, offering us a chance for showers Saturday Sunday with cooler 70's.
TODAY
Sunny and warmer today with highs near 80, upper 60's in the mountains.
TONIGHT
Clear and cool with lows in the 40's.
TOMORROW
Sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80's.
