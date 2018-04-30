Storm Team 11: Sunny and Mild Today

THE STORM TEAM 11 FORECAST

Cold start this Monday morning, but with plenty of sunshine, temperatures will be nice and mild this afternoon. Increasingly warm weather is expected through the week thanks to a strong high pressure and southerly winds. The first week of May will be a warm, with sunshine and 80's. Expect a mostly rain free work week, but with our next weather maker moving in, an increasing chance for rain is expected this weekend.

TODAY

A sunny sky and mild temperatures in the low to mid 70's.

TONIGHT

Clear and chilly with lows near 40.

TOMORROW

Sunny and warmer with highs near 80.

