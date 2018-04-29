Storm Team 11 Forecast: Sunny And Cooler Today

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Morning!

Temperatures this morning are chilly in the 30s and 40s! A Frost Advisory remains in effect through early this morning for parts of Eastern Kentucky.

Today will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday with a high of 62 degrees and sunny skies. Winds could be breezy at times.

Overnight tonight lows drop back down into the low to mid 30s and a Frost Advisory will go into effect overnight for parts of NE TN and SW Virginia. Patchy frost is likely overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Temperatures rebound nicely tomorrow in the low to mid 70s before we see even warmer highs in the 80s for the middle to end of the week!

Have a great day!

