Storm Team 11 Forecast: Sun and Clouds Saturday patchy frost Sunday morning

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Fair and cool overnight. The low will be 45 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday as a cold front moves across the region. We could see a few scattered showers during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 70 degrees.

We clear tomorrow night with a possible frost. The low will be close to 37 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a high near 63 in the Tri-CIties. The mountains will stay in the 50's through the day.

Have a great weekend!

