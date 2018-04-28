Weather

Storm Team 11 Forecast: Sun and Clouds Saturday patchy frost Sunday morning

By: Mark Reynolds

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 11:10 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 11:10 PM EDT

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Fair and cool overnight.  The low will be 45 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday as a cold front moves across the region.  We could see a few scattered showers during the afternoon and early evening.  The high will be 70 degrees.

We clear tomorrow night with a possible frost.  The low will be close to 37 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with a high near 63 in the Tri-CIties.  The mountains will stay in the 50's through the day.

Have a great weekend!

