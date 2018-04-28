Weather

Storm Team 11 Forecast: Mix of Sun And Clouds Today With A Few Spotty Showers Possibile

Saturday, April 28th 2018 Morning

By: Victoria Cavaliere

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 06:01 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 06:01 AM EDT

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

 

Good Morning!

Temperatures will start out in the 40s in most locations today. Today's high is 72 degrees with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. There is a 20% chance for a few spotty showers later this afternoon and that chance increases to 30% this evening before any clouds start to move out of our area. The low tonight is 38 degrees. Winds could be gusty at times today. 

Tomorrow will be cooler with mostly sunny skies and a high of 62 degrees. 

Areas of frost are possible tomorrow night into Monday morning as we see clear skies and lows in the low to mid 30s. 

The good news? Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected this week as high pressure dominates! Highs will reach into the 80s by mid week! 

 

Have a great day!

 

Victoria Cavaliere

Meteorologist

News Channel 11

