Storm Team 11 Forecast: Frosty Tonight With Sun And Warmer Temperatures This Week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Evening!

Today was another pleasant day in the Tri-Cities and tonight temperatures are going to fall into the low to mid 30s! Clear skies are expected tonight and Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings will go into effect overnight for parts of the area. Patchy frost is looking likely tomorrow morning.

Nonetheless, tomorrow and much of the extended forecast is looking beautiful! Tomorrow we will see mostly sunny skies with a high of 73 degrees.

Temperatures warm up to the low to mid 80s by the middle of the week!

Have a great night!

Victoria Cavaliere

Meteorologist

News Channel 11

Office: 423-434-4540

Email: vcavaliere@wjhl.com

https://twitter.com/VictoriaWJHL

https://www.facebook.com/Victoria-Cavaliere-WJHL-470798986625402/