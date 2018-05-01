Weather

Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear tonight with sunny skies and warm temperatures Wednesday

By: Mark Reynolds

Posted: May 01, 2018 04:22 PM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2018 04:22 PM EDT

The Storm Team 11 Forecast: 

 

Clear and cool tonight with a low near 46 degrees.

 

Wednesday will be sunny and warm with a high near 82 degrees.

 

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 52 degrees.

 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 84 degrees.

 

 

Mark Reynolds
Chief Meteorologist
News Channel 11-ABC Tri-Cities
338 E. Main Street
Johnson City, TN 37601
423-434-4540 Office
423-430-3330 Cell
1517959082164_Email.jpg
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Local Headlines

Latest Videos