Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear And Chilly Tonight But A Beautiful Week Ahead!
Monday, April 30th 2018 PM
Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Good Evening!
Today was another beautiful day and tonight we will see clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s and 40s.
This week will be picture perfect with plenty of sunshine and warm high temperatures in the low to mid 80s!
Tomorrow's high is 80 degrees!
Lows this week will warm into the 50s.
Our next chance for rain is late Friday into Saturday.
Have a great night!
Mark Reynolds
Chief Meteorologist
News Channel 11
Office: 423-434-4540
Email: mreynolds@wjhl.com
http://twitter.com/markreynoldswx
http://www.facebook.com/pages/Mark-Reynolds/68056229667
