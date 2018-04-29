Storm Team 11 Forecast: Chilly Tonight And Cooler Tomorrow, But A Warm And Sunny Week Ahead
Saturday, April 28th 2018 Night
Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Good Evening!
It was a pleasant day today in the Tri-Cities and tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 30s in most locations. A Frost Advisory goes into effect overnight for parts of Eastern Kentucky, but some of the higher elevations near Roan Mountain, Wise, etc. could also wake up tomorrow to some patchy frost.
Tomorrow will be cooler with mostly sunny skies and a high of 62 degrees.
Low temperatures tomorrow night will fall into the low to mid 30s, with frost looking more widespread for Monday morning.
Don't let that worry you! A big warm up heads our way this coming week - highs will be back into the 70s and even 80s!
Have a great night!
Victoria Cavaliere
Meteorologist
News Channel 11
Office: 423-434-4540
Email: vcavaliere@wjhl.com
https://twitter.com/VictoriaWJHL
https://www.facebook.com/Victoria-Cavaliere-WJHL-470798986625402/
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fire destroys home in Greene County
Greene County (WJHL) - A home is a total loss after an overnight fire in Greene County.Read More »
-
Fire destroys Big Stone Gap home
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) - An abandoned house was destroyed after an overnight fire in Big Stone Gap.Read More »
-
-
Roof destroyed in Carter Co. house fire New
CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Firefighters in Carter County responded to a home on Sparks Road just before 1p.m. Sunday.Read More »
-
-
Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry wins IDA national title New
Intermont Equestrian at Emory & Henry College reclaimed its spot at the top of the collegiate dressage world Sunday, winning its seventh Intercollegiate Dressage Association championship.Read More »