Storm Team 11 Forecast: Chilly Tonight And Cooler But Sunny Tomorrow Before A Big Warm Up!
Saturday, April 28th 2018
Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Good Evening!
It was a pleasant day today in the Tri-Cities and tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 30s in most locations. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower, but most locations will stay dry. A Frost Advisory goes into effect overnight for parts of Eastern Kentucky, but some of the higher elevations near Roan Mountain, Wise, etc. could also wake up tomorrow to some patchy frost.
Tomorrow will be cooler with mostly sunny skies and a high of 62 degrees.
Low temperatures tomorrow night will fall into the low to mid 30s, with frost looking more widespread for Monday morning.
Don't let that worry you! A big warm up heads our way this coming week - highs will be back into the 70s and even 80s!
Have a great night!
Victoria Cavaliere
Meteorologist
News Channel 11
Office: 423-434-4540
Email: vcavaliere@wjhl.com
https://twitter.com/VictoriaWJHL
https://www.facebook.com/Victoria-Cavaliere-WJHL-470798986625402/
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local Headlines
-
Fire destroys Big Stone Gap home
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) - An abandoned house was destroyed after an overnight fire in Big Stone Gap.Read More »
-
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Robotics competition in Kingsport gives students real life experience
A national underwater robotics competition was held in Kingsport Saturday.Read More »
-
-
Volunteers roll up their sleeves Saturday for Day of Service in Warriors' Path State Park
Volunteers rolled up their sleeves Saturday morning in Kingsport to give back to the community.Read More »