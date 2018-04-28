Storm Team 11 Forecast: Chilly Tonight And Cooler But Sunny Tomorrow Before A Big Warm Up!

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good Evening!

It was a pleasant day today in the Tri-Cities and tonight we will see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 30s in most locations. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower, but most locations will stay dry. A Frost Advisory goes into effect overnight for parts of Eastern Kentucky, but some of the higher elevations near Roan Mountain, Wise, etc. could also wake up tomorrow to some patchy frost.

Tomorrow will be cooler with mostly sunny skies and a high of 62 degrees.

Low temperatures tomorrow night will fall into the low to mid 30s, with frost looking more widespread for Monday morning.

Don't let that worry you! A big warm up heads our way this coming week - highs will be back into the 70s and even 80s!

Have a great night!

Victoria Cavaliere

Meteorologist

News Channel 11

Office: 423-434-4540

Email: vcavaliere@wjhl.com

https://twitter.com/VictoriaWJHL

https://www.facebook.com/Victoria-Cavaliere-WJHL-470798986625402/



