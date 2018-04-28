UPDATE: Carter County chase suspect arrested

Carter County, TN (WJHL) - Lance Lewis, the man suspected of sending the Carter County Sheriff's Office on a chase on Thursday is now in custody.

He was arrested yesterday afternoon.

Sheriff Dexter Lunceford says that Lewis ran from a traffic stop and crashed his truck into a tree.

From there, he ran to a river that he jumped into.

He was arrested in his home the following afternoon.

Lewis has been charged with felony evading arrest and more charges are pending.

