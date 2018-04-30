Multiple crews respond to reported fire at Amazon center in Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA (WRIC) - Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Dinwiddie County Monday morning.

Crews from Dinwiddie, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Petersburg, Fort Lee and Prince George, all responded just before 10 a.m. to the center on 5000 Commerce Way.

All employees were evacuated from the facility. No injuries were reported.

According to Dinwiddie Fire officials, this is the third time they've responded to a fire at this facility, and this was more significant than the other fires. They did not elaborate on what exactly caught fire. The cause remains under investigation.

So far, Amazon has not released any information about the incident or if operations or deliveries are being impacted.