Multiple crews respond to reported fire at Amazon center in Virginia
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA (WRIC) - Fire crews from multiple jurisdictions responded to a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Dinwiddie County Monday morning.
Crews from Dinwiddie, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Petersburg, Fort Lee and Prince George, all responded just before 10 a.m. to the center on 5000 Commerce Way.
All employees were evacuated from the facility. No injuries were reported.
According to Dinwiddie Fire officials, this is the third time they've responded to a fire at this facility, and this was more significant than the other fires. They did not elaborate on what exactly caught fire. The cause remains under investigation.
So far, Amazon has not released any information about the incident or if operations or deliveries are being impacted.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- TDOT: Interstate 81 reopens at Exit 63 after fire reported in median
- Tonight @ 6pm: How to stop unwanted calls
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear And Chilly Tonight But A Beautiful Week Ahead!
- Tennessee safety regulator fines Eastman following Oct. 2017 explosions
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local Headlines
-
Tonight @ 6pm: How to stop unwanted calls New
The Federal Communications Commission says billions of robocalls are made each month. But there are ways to block themRead More »
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Updated TDOT: Interstate 81 reopens at Exit 63 after fire reported in median
The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports Interstate 81 is closed in both directions near Exit 63. That's the exit for Tri-Cities Airport.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Updated Multiple crews responding to fire at Butler lumber yard
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a lumber yard in Johnson County. According to dispatch, Shoun Lumber on George Shoun Lane in Butler is on fire.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
AMBER alert issued for missing Roanoke children believed to be in 'extreme danger'
The Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for two missing Roanoke children who are believed to be in "extreme danger."Read More »