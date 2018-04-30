East Tennessee woman gets six-year sentence for animal cruelty

Source: Blount County Sheriff's Office) Amy Renea Robertson (Source: Blount County Sheriff's Office)

Source: Blount County Sheriff's Office) Amy Renea Robertson (Source: Blount County Sheriff's Office)

BLOUNT COUNTY, TN (WJHL) - A Blount County woman has been given a six-year sentence after she pleaded guilty to 21 counts of animal cruelty.

Amy Robertson's six-year sentence will include 120 days in the Blount County Jail plus supervised probation. She must repay $4,000+ to an animal shelter, must complete a physiological assessment, and can never own animals again.

Robertson, of Maryville, pleaded guilty on all 21 counts of aggravated animal cruelty on Monday, April 2.

Deputies say in January they found animals both dead and severely malnourished inside Robertson's home. They said they had been left alone without care, food, and water. Deputies made their way into the home and found multiple animals dead in cages, as well as multiple animals running around the house. There were six dead dogs and three dead cats. They are believed to have died of dehydration, starvation and the cold.