Virginia 'Firefighter of the Year' accused of exposing genitals to woman

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WAVY) -- A former Virginia Firefighter of the Year resigned Monday -- two days before he was arrested and charged with exposing himself to a woman in his office at Fire Station No. 1.

A WAVY-TV investigation revealed that 35-year-old Newport News Lieutenant Sidney Michael Lucas is charged with two counts of indecent exposure.

The charges stem from incidents that allegedly happened in September 2017 and February of this year.

According to court documents, both incidents involved a 36-year-old woman.

The woman filed a complaint against Lucas with the Newport News Police Department on April 17. She told officers that in September 2017, Lucas exposed his genitals to her while they were in his fire station office at 201 33rd Street, court documents state.

The woman said Lucas exposed himself to her again on Feb. 28. That day he allegedly asked the woman to look at a rash on his hip. Court documents say she "hesitantly agreed" to look at the rash after Lucas promised that his genitals would be covered.

However, while the woman was looking at the rash, Lucas exposed himself to her again, court documents state.

Lucas resigned from the Newport News Fire Department on Monday and was arrested on Wednesday. Newport News officials say he was released from jail on a $2,000 unsecured bond for each charge.

Lucas began his fire service career in West Virginia in 1999. He has worked for the Newport News Fire Department since 2006.

In March 2017, Lucas was named the Virginia Firefighter of the Year and received the Governor's Fire Service Award. A news release from the time states that Lucas is a mental health awareness advocate who served as the department's safety officer. He helped establish programs like the Mental Health Awareness in the Fire Services Program, according to the news release.

Lucas is also a U.S. Navy veteran who served in Operation Enduring Freedom. His Navy service records show that he enlisted in 2001 when he was 18 years old, and worked as an Aviation Boatswain's Mate on USS Wasp.

He was in the Navy until Jan. 6, 2006. During that time, he received several awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.

Newport News Master Police Officer B. J. Maynard confirmed Lucas' arrest, but declined to comment on the case.

Lucas is scheduled to appear in Newport News General District Court on May 9.