USGS reports 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Morristown

By: Jordan Moore

Posted: Apr 29, 2018 07:48 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2018 07:48 PM EDT

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Officials at the United States Geological Survey reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake Sunday evening near Morristown.

According to the USGS website that earthquake was 7.9 miles NW of Morristown and was at a depth of 21.7 km.  

That earthquake was reported just after 6:30p.m. Sunday. 

