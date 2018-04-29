USGS reports 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Morristown
JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Officials at the United States Geological Survey reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake Sunday evening near Morristown.
According to the USGS website that earthquake was 7.9 miles NW of Morristown and was at a depth of 21.7 km.
That earthquake was reported just after 6:30p.m. Sunday.
