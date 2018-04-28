Regional

THP and Coffee County officers injured in I-24 crash

By: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 03:33 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 03:33 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - While working the scene of another accident on I-24 early Saturday a Tennessee highway patrolman and a Coffee County deputy were injured when an 18-wheeler slammed in to their vehicles. 

According to Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves the Trooper and Deputy that were injured in this accident we're treated and released from the hospital. 

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. near mile marker 112 in Coffee County.

Westbound traffic is affected with roadway closed. Eastbound traffic is affected with no delays.

Harmon said to expect lengthy road closures for the investigation and cleanup. 

