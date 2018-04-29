Somber gathering marks one week since Waffle House shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - A group of mourners gathered Sunday morning to mark one week since a gunman killed four people inside an Antioch Waffle House.
Mourners held a vigil around 3 a.m. to mark the exact moment a shooter walked through the doors on April 21, 2018.
PHOTOS: Mass Shooting at Antioch Waffle House
The restaurant re-opened to the public on Wednesday to allow customers to eat and pay their respects.
All proceeds from the next month of business will go to the families of the shooting victims.
Aunt arrested after 3-year-old boy...
Search crews find body of missing...
