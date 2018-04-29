Regional

Somber gathering marks one week since Waffle House shooting

By: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: Apr 29, 2018 10:03 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 29, 2018 10:03 AM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - A group of mourners gathered Sunday morning to mark one week since a gunman killed four people inside an Antioch Waffle House.

Mourners held a vigil around 3 a.m. to mark the exact moment a shooter walked through the doors on April 21, 2018.

The restaurant re-opened to the public on Wednesday to allow customers to eat and pay their respects.

All proceeds from the next month of business will go to the families of the shooting victims.

