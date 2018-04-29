Search crews find body of missing kayaker in Middle Tennessee
SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) - Search crews in Smith County found the body of a missing 18-year-old kayaker Sunday morning.
The teen was kayaking with his father on the Caney Fork Saturday afternoon when he went missing near Betty's Island.
The father was found safe, but the teen hadn't been seen by the end of the day Saturday.
The search picked back us Sunday morning, when crews found the teen's body.
Authorities have not released the name of the teen.
