Man who disarmed Waffle House shooter raises $180K for victims

ANTIOCH, TN (KXAN) - The man who disarmed a gunman during Sunday's deadly shooting in a Tennessee Waffle House has raised thousands of dollars to benefit the victims.

James Shaw Jr., 29, took cover, and pounced on the gunman when his AR-15 either jammed or he tried to reload. He tossed the gun away, and the suspect, Travis Reinking, ran away. He was arrested Monday.

Shaw said at the time he made up his mind that the gunman "was going to have to work to kill me."

Now, he's made up his mind to support the families of the four people who died — including a 29-year-old from Austin — as well as four others who were hurt. Shaw set up a GoFundMe Sunday, April 22, with a goal of $15,000. As of Saturday afternoon, it had raised more than $180,000.

"Please take the time to donate as all of the proceeds will be given to the families. Thank you again for your generosity and blessings!" Shaw wrote on the page.