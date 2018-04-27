Injured dog rescued from KY river caught on camera

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A man's search for his family's lost dog resulted in a harrowing river rescue in Lawrence County, KY on Thursday.

Darrell Pickens was going to work when he heard howls near a river bank by his home.

Knowing that his sister's dog had gone missing on Friday, he decided to check out the cause of the noise. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Source: WOWK)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Source: WOWK)

As Darrell came closer to the river, he noticed something stuck in the mud, partially submerged near the embankment.

He found the dog, named Ginger, but couldn't get too her because of the slick and muddy conditions of the river bank.

Darrell called for assistance from the Lawrence County dog warden Johnny Rickman, and thanks to his quick response, they were able to rescue Ginger and get her treated immediately.

He says if the river would have risen just a few feet, Ginger might not have made it out safely.

Darrell told WOWK Ginger is healing now at the Tri-County Animal Clinic and is expected to make a full recovery.