Honor Flight returns to the Tri-Cities after successful mission

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - Veterans that made a trip of a lifetime to Washington D.C. with Honor Flight are back in the Tri-Cities.

The 19 World War II and Korean War Veterans loaded a bus and headed to the nations capitol on friday and over the weekend visited monuments throughout the city.

This was Honor Flights 12th mission and President Edie Lowry is hoping that with the right amount of fundraising, this could become a weekly trip.

The next mission will be October 11th through the 14th with all Vietnam Veterans.

If you would like to donate, there several ways to do so:

1. Go by BB&T bank and ask to deposit money into the account for Honor Flight

2. Send money to 1005 Opekiska Ext., Erwin, TN 37650

3. Go to https://honorflightnetn.org/ and click on Donate through PayPal.