KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) - With all precincts reporting, Glenn Jacobs has won the Republican primary for Knox County mayor by a margin of only 17 votes. The Knox County Election Commission says there are, however, a few provisional ballots, so the results won't be official until next week.

Jacobs, a former WWE wrestler and insurance agent, faced off against county commissioners Brad Anders and Bob Thomas.

Former Knox County Democratic Party chair Linda Haney won the Democratic primary over Knoxville native Rhonda Gallman. Rebecca Deloa also appeared on the ballot, though she pulled out of the race earlier this year.

WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Erin Barnett spoke with all five candidates still in the race and says many of them are still out visiting polling locations, meeting with voters and making phone calls as they get into the final hours of the primary.

"I think it takes a businessperson with a business mind that's done budgets and payrolls, can handle an $800 million budget. I think that's very important," said Thomas.

"What we want to do is raise up our community through education and through economic development and job retention. So those are some of the things we'll work on," said Anders.

"I think the number one crisis that we face is the opioid and drug issue. But also getting great jobs to this area," said Jacobs.

"We're going to have to find ways to have more funds to do the things that we need. Education is most important, and our schools and our teachers are not getting what they need," said Haney.

Gallman only had time to speak on the telephone as she was visiting polling locations in East Knoxville, but said it's all in the voters' hands now.



