Fmr. NASCAR driver James Hylton and son killed in crash
FRANKLIN CO., GA (WSPA) - Former NASCAR racer James Hylton and his son were both killed in a crash on I-85 in Franklin County, early Saturday morning.
According to Georgia State Patrol, the collision happened near mile marker 164 in the northbound lane at 6:10 a.m. The report states that the vehicle ran off the roadway left and hit an embankment.
The vehicle was hauling a trailer that contained a car, according to Georgia State Patrol.
The two passengers were killed in the crash.
The victims were identified by Georgia State Patrol and the Franklin County Coroner's Office as 83-year-old James Harvey Hylton and 61-year-old James Harvey Hylton, Jr. both were from Inman and died at the scene.
The driver was injured and taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital by ambulance.
The official cause of death will be released after autopsies have been performed.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local Headlines
-
Fire destroys Big Stone Gap home
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) - An abandoned house was destroyed after an overnight fire in Big Stone Gap.Read More »
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Updated Robotics competition in Kingsport gives students real life experience
A national underwater robotics competition was held in Kingsport Saturday.Read More »
-
-
Volunteers roll up their sleeves Saturday for Day of Service in Warriors' Path State Park
Volunteers rolled up their sleeves Saturday morning in Kingsport to give back to the community.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hundreds gather for Power of Play 5K in Bristol, TN Saturday
Runners and walkers of all ages gathered in Bristol Saturday morning for the Power of Play 5K.Read More »