Regional

Fmr. NASCAR driver James Hylton and son killed in crash

By: WSPA Staff

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 05:00 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 05:03 PM EDT

FRANKLIN CO., GA (WSPA) - Former NASCAR racer James Hylton and his son were both killed in a crash on I-85 in Franklin County, early Saturday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the collision happened near mile marker 164 in the northbound lane at 6:10 a.m. The report states that the vehicle ran off the roadway left and hit an embankment.

The vehicle was hauling a trailer that contained a car, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The two passengers were killed in the crash.

The victims were identified by Georgia State Patrol and the Franklin County Coroner's Office as 83-year-old James Harvey Hylton and 61-year-old James Harvey Hylton, Jr. both were from Inman and died at the scene.

The driver was injured and taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

The official cause of death will be released after autopsies have been performed.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Local Headlines

Latest Videos