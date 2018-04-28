James Hylton is seen before his race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Friday, June 11, 2010. The 75-year-old made it six decades of racing at MIS on Thursday when he qualified 34th for the Racing for Wildlife 200 ARCA Racing Series event. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

FRANKLIN CO., GA (WSPA) - Former NASCAR racer James Hylton and his son were both killed in a crash on I-85 in Franklin County, early Saturday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the collision happened near mile marker 164 in the northbound lane at 6:10 a.m. The report states that the vehicle ran off the roadway left and hit an embankment.

The vehicle was hauling a trailer that contained a car, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The two passengers were killed in the crash.

The victims were identified by Georgia State Patrol and the Franklin County Coroner's Office as 83-year-old James Harvey Hylton and 61-year-old James Harvey Hylton, Jr. both were from Inman and died at the scene.

The driver was injured and taken to the Greenville Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

The official cause of death will be released after autopsies have been performed.