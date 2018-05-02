Federal raid underway at Claiborne County Sheriff's Office
Federal raid underway at Claiborne County Sheriff's Office
Claiborne County, TN - (WATE) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on hand at the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office to assist federal authorities with an investigation.TBI confirmed that they have agents at the Claiborne County Sheriff's Office. The Knoxville Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation also confirmed they were on hand with law enforcement partners. Both could not comment on ongoing investigations.
The US Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Tennessee also could not comment on an ongoing operation.
This is a developing story that can be followed here.
