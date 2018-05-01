Crews respond to house fire in Big Stone Gap, VA
BIG STONE GAP, Virginia - (WJHL) - Investigators are currently on the scene of a house fire in Southwest Virginia.
Fire crews responded to a fire at a home on Center Street in Big Stone Gap, VA just before 3 o'clock this morning.
According to Big Stone Gap fire chief Billy Chandler, the fire is now out. He also says that no one was home at the time of the fire.
Big Stone Gap Fire Department, Valley Volunteer Fire Department, and the Big Stone Gap Police Department responded to the fire.
Right now an investigator is on the scene trying to determine the cause of the fire. Chandler says they do know that the fire started in the laundry room of the house.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
