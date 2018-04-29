Aunt arrested after 3-year-old boy dies in Kentucky house fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: Kentucky State Police

COLDIRON, Ky. (WATE) - A 3-year-old boy died in a house fire Saturday after his aunt left him in the care of her 11-year-old son, according to Kentucky State Police.

Officers were dispatched to a house fire on the 200 block of Abe Lane in the Coldiron community of Harlan County at 8:48 p.m. Saturday.

Once on the scene, firefighters were told a three year old was inside the home.

Investigators say the homeowner, identified as Amanda Brock, 37, left her 11-year-old son to watch her three-year-old nephew while she went to watch go-cart races in Letcher County. At some point while Brock was gone, the home caught fire and the 11-year-old ran to a neighbor's house for help.

Neighbors say the house was totally engulfed in fire and smoke when they arrived.

Firefighters from the Sunshine and Wallins Fire Department found the 3-year-old boy dead inside th home.

The Harlan County Coroner is assisting with the investigation.

Officers determined Brock was the caretaker of the three-year-old boy, and she was arrested and charged with manslaughter and wanton endangerment.

Amanda Brock, 37, of Coldiron, Ky. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

Brock is being held at the Harlan County Detention Center.

The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

KSP Arson Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. At this time, that investigation is ongoing.

Harland County Emergency Management and Trans-Star Ambulance also assisted at the scene.