30,000 expected for St. Jude Rock-n-Roll Marathon Saturday in Nashville

By: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 08:44 AM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - The 19th edition of St. Jude Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Marathon & 1/2 Marathon takes off Saturday in downtown Nashville. 

The event brings in nearly 30,000 registered participants along with their friends and family to cheer them along. A 5K run was set to begin at 6:45 a.m., with the full and half marathons at 7 a.m. 

The attached photo shows course routes and road closures in the area. Additionally, the bridge closure on Interstate 40 due to a bridge accident on Friday is expected to contribute to congestion in the area.

Runners come from 50 states and 37 countries, according to marathon officials. They add that 60% of participants are women. 

In the 2018 half marathon, the youngest registered participant is 12-years-old and the oldest is 86-years-old.

The Toyota Rock 'n' Roll Concert Series featuring Hunter Hayes begins at 7 p.m. at Ascend Amphitheater. 

