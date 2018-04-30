11-year-old 'yodeling boy' Mason Ramsey gets Nashville record deal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An 11-year-old boy whose yodeling at an Illinois Walmart started a wave of attention has signed a record deal.
Mason Ramsey signed with Atlantic Records and Nashville-based Big Loud Records. He's also released his debut single, "Famous." The song was written by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and others.
Ramsey says in a news release he "can't wait for everyone to hear" the song.
Videos of him singing Hank Williams' version of "Lovesick Blues" in late March at a Walmart in Harrisburg, Illinois, earned millions of views on Youtube. It earned him a performance earlier this month at Coachella at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
