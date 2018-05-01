1 taken to hospital after shooting in South Knoxville

Copyright by WJHL - All rights reserved

KNOXVILLE, TN (WATE) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Knoxville.

The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. in Montgomery Village. Police say a male victim in his 20s has been taken to UT Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries.

Officers are interviewing witnesses and say they are looking for two suspects, one under 18 and one in his or her 30s, who may be in a newer model dark grey four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan.

The police department believes the suspect and victim knew each other. A motive has not yet been determined