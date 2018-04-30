Mickey Spagnola breaks down the Cowboys 2018 NFL Draft
ARLINGTON, Texas (KETK) - From a need stand point in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Dallas cowboys took their shopping list into the draft and systematically checked things off they needed.
Jerry got his versatile linebacker in Leighton Vander Esch. They needed an offensive tackle who could also play guard and compete for the starting position there at left guard, so they drafted Texas standout Connor Williams.
To fill the void Dez left behind, they added another wide receiver in the third round with Michael Gallop.
They needed a toy running back, someone they could hand the ball off or throw the ball to a la Lance Dunbar. They traded for Tavon Austin.
They also needed another quarterback to take to Training Camp, so the Cowboys drafted Mike White from Western Kentucky.
Finally, with Jason Witten's retirement decision unknown and a need for a tight end no matter what, they picked Stanford's Dalton Schultz.
Ultimately, the Cowboys added to their roster and created competition at almost every position. Something Jason Garrett has pushed for since he got there.
