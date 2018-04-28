Jason Witten expected to retire, join 'Monday Night Football', according to ESPN

Copyright by WJHL - All rights reserved Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

(WJHL) - ESPN reports the Cowboys are losing a long-time weapon in the passing game. Elizabethton-native, tight end, Jason Witten is planning to retire to join ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.



According to Mortensen's tweet, the decision is not final but is expected to happen after a meeting with the Cowboy's Owner.

Mortensen said in a tweet:



Jason Witten is planning to retire after 15 years to join ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team as a lead analyst but will meet today with owner Jerry Jones before making his decision final, per sources.