WJHLVotes: What to know before you head to the polls today

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) - Today is election day across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Voters will go to the polls to decide some key local races and primaries.

In Tennessee, it's county primary day. Voters will choose their party's nominee for races like Mayor, Sheriff, Trustee, and others. In many key races where there is no Democratic or Independent challenger, the will of the race will win the election.

Here's an example. In Carter County there's a heated race for County Mayor. Incumbent Leon Humphrey faces three challengers for the Republican nomination. Without a Democrat or Independent on the ballot, the winner tomorrow takes all.

Republican voters in Washington County will select a nominee for Mayor in what's become one of the most heated races this campaign season. Mayor Dan Eldridge isn't running for re-election, and three Republicans have fought a bitter campaign for votes. The winner will face an independent candidate in August.

Another closely watched race will be in Sullivan County where Sheriff Wayne Anderson faces two challengers hoping to win the Republican primary. That's just one of several hotly contested county government elections in Sullivan County.

Tuesday, Sullivan County election officials will use computer tablets for the first time to verify registration and to make sure voters are at the correct polling location.



The change will mean voters in Washington County, Tennessee could have to vote in new polling locations.

The County recently changed districts. Voters should have received new registration cards with their newly assigned voting precinct. You can verify where you need to vote in Washington County on the county's new election website. Under the resources tab, you'll find a list of precinct locations. Each precinct is linked to a map showing the geographic area included in that district.



WHERE TO VOTE

Click here to see a list of districts, precincts, and polling locations in Washington County, TN.

In Virginia, voters will decide local races in places like Bristol, Abingdon, and Gate City where City Council races will be decided.

Click here to learn about races in Virginia.

Voters will need to take valid photo identification when you go to vote.

The following link is from the Tennessee Secretary of State website on what ID is required when voting: http://sos.tn.gov/products/elections/what-id-required-when-voting.

Virginians voting in the primary election, click here to see what you'll need in order to fill out your ballot.

In Tennessee, polls open at 8 am and close at 8 pm. In Greene County, polls open at 9 am.

In Virginia, polls open at 6 am and close at 7 pm.

