TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) - Here is a look at the races that we are following tonight.



WHERE TO VOTE

Click here to see a list of districts, precincts, and polling locations in Washington County, TN.

In Virginia, voters will decide local races in places like Bristol, Abingdon, and Gate City where City Council races will be decided.

Voters will need to take valid photo identification when you go to vote.

The following link is from the Tennessee Secretary of State website on what ID is required when voting: http://sos.tn.gov/products/elections/what-id-required-when-voting.

Virginians voting in the primary election, click here to see what you'll need in order to fill out your ballot.

In Tennessee, polls open at 8 am and close at 8 pm. In Greene County, polls open at 9 am.

In Virginia, polls open at 6 am and close at 7 pm.

