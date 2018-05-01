Your Vote

Nashville voters will pick candidates in primary, vote on transit

May 01, 2018

Updated: May 01, 2018 12:47 PM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Voters around the state will go to the polls in a primary election for a number of local office seats, and in Nashville, they will also be voting on whether to fund a $5.4 billion transit plan that will eventually cost about $9 billion after interest and operating fees.

The plan calls for a 26-mile (42-kilometer) new light rail system on five major corridors, upgrades to the city bus system and an underground tunnel downtown.

New taxes would pay for the plan with an increase in sales, hotel, business and rental car taxes.

Nashvillians have been divided on the plan.

Voters will also select a number of judges at the polls on Tuesday.

In Shelby County, which includes Memphis, the key primary is the county mayor's race.

