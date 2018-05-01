Nashville voters will pick candidates in primary, vote on transit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Voters around the state will go to the polls in a primary election for a number of local office seats, and in Nashville, they will also be voting on whether to fund a $5.4 billion transit plan that will eventually cost about $9 billion after interest and operating fees.
The plan calls for a 26-mile (42-kilometer) new light rail system on five major corridors, upgrades to the city bus system and an underground tunnel downtown.
New taxes would pay for the plan with an increase in sales, hotel, business and rental car taxes.
Nashvillians have been divided on the plan.
Voters will also select a number of judges at the polls on Tuesday.
In Shelby County, which includes Memphis, the key primary is the county mayor's race.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
5/1/2018 2:34:56 AM (GMT -4:00)
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ex-Richmond guard Fore heading to Vols as graduate transfer New
Fore made 29 starts for Richmond this past season and averaged 11 points 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 32.1 minutes.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elite OL Morris picks Vols, ready to be 'face of this program' New
Four-star offensive lineman Wanya Morris of Loganville, Ga., a top-50 prospect nationally, goes in-depth on his decision to commit to Tennessee on TuesdayRead More »
-
Men's tennis draws No. 3 Ohio State in NCAA Tournament New
ETSU will play the third overall seed, Ohio StatRead More »
-
BLOG: Follow our hashtag #WJHLVotes New
(WJHL) - News Channel 11 has set up camp at election offices all over the Tri-Cities. And we are in your corner tracking the latest race results. Make sure to follow us on social media and track us using our hashtag #WJHLVotes.Read More »
-
Bristol, Va., city council winners New
BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) - Bristol, Va., voters gave one veteran council member a second term, gave another member who was appointed to fill a vacancy his first full term and approved one newcomer to the city's governing council.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pal's Photo in a Flash winner May 1st
Enter our Pal’s Photo in a Flash contest by emailing your best photo to wininaflash@wjhl.com, please include your first and last name.Read More »