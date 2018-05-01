SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) - SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) - Four men are seeking to become the next sheriff of Sullivan County.

Current sheriff Wayne Anderson, Joe Earles, and Matt Austin are vying for the Republican nomination in the May 1 primary. The winner will face off against independent candidate Jeff Cassidy in the General Election on August 2.

For two decades, Wayne Anderson has been sheriff of Sullivan County. The Walters State Community College graduate started his career at the Sheriff's Office in 1972 as a reserve deputy. He later became a Kingsport police officer, serving as a detective, sergeant over the VICE and Narcotics unit as well as a patrol sergeant. In 1986, Anderson was elected to the Sullivan County Commission, and he took over as county sheriff in 1998.

Kingsport-native Joe Earles is a 30-year veteran of the Kingsport Police Department. He spent 10 years as the D.A.R.E instructor, teaching children different ways to resist drugs. His other titles with KPD included Sergeant of the Traffic Unit and Commander of the Fatal Incident Response Support Team. Earles retired from KPD in November 2015.

Matt Austin currently serves as the Operations Major/Deputy Chief of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. The U.S. Marine Corp veteran has 27 years of law enforcement experience, in which he has also served as a Narcotics Investigator, School Resource Officer, Patrol Captain and SWAT team member/leader. Austin is an alumni of the FBI National Academy at Quantico.

Jeff Cassidy is the current Training Coordinator and Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at Walters State Community College. Cassidy has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience, and he started his career in 1997 at the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. There, he served as Captain as well as on the Honor Guard and SWAT team, as a leader and commander.



WHERE TO VOTE

Click here to see a list of districts, precincts, and polling locations in Washington County, TN.

In Virginia, voters will decide local races in places like Bristol, Abingdon, and Gate City where City Council races will be decided.

Voters will need to take valid photo identification when you go to vote.

The following link is from the Tennessee Secretary of State website on what ID is required when voting: http://sos.tn.gov/products/elections/what-id-required-when-voting.

Virginians voting in the primary election, click here to see what you'll need in order to fill out your ballot.

In Tennessee, polls open at 8 am and close at 8 pm. In Greene County, polls open at 9 am.

In Virginia, polls open at 6 am and close at 7 pm.

