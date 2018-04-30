Police: Body of child swept away in OBX surf found
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) -- The body of a 4-year-old boy who was swept away in the surf at Kitty Hawk was found Monday, according to police.
Kitty Hawk police said in a Facebook post that the boy, identified as Wesley Belisle, was found around 7:40 a.m. by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office on Carova Beach -- more than 30 miles north of Kitty Hawk. The boy's family was notified, and police said arrangements were being made to return Wesley's body to New Hampshire.
U.S. Coast Guard officials said Belisle was swept away by a "rogue wave" Wednesday evening, while he was walking on the beach with his mother. The Coast Guard suspended its search for Belisle later that evening.
Police said the family was in the area on vacation.
Local authorities continued conducting a recovery operation for the child. Residents in the Outer Banks came out the next say to show support for Belisle and his family, crafting a heart-shaped memorial of seashells on the beach.
We hope that the outpouring of compassion and offers of support, thoughts and prayers to the Belisle family from people all over the world can bring them some amount of solace in this time of tremendous grief.
-Chief Joel C. Johnson, Kitty Hawk police
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- TDOT: Interstate 81 reopens at Exit 63 after fire reported in median
- Tonight @ 6pm: How to stop unwanted calls
- Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear And Chilly Tonight But A Beautiful Week Ahead!
- Tennessee safety regulator fines Eastman following Oct. 2017 explosions
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tonight @ 6pm: How to stop unwanted calls New
The Federal Communications Commission says billions of robocalls are made each month. But there are ways to block themRead More »
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Updated TDOT: Interstate 81 reopens at Exit 63 after fire reported in median
The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports Interstate 81 is closed in both directions near Exit 63. That's the exit for Tri-Cities Airport.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Updated Multiple crews responding to fire at Butler lumber yard
Crews are on the scene of a structure fire at a lumber yard in Johnson County. According to dispatch, Shoun Lumber on George Shoun Lane in Butler is on fire.Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
AMBER alert issued for missing Roanoke children believed to be in 'extreme danger'
The Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for two missing Roanoke children who are believed to be in "extreme danger."Read More »