Police: Body of child swept away in OBX surf found

By: Kevin Green

Posted: Apr 30, 2018 08:47 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2018 01:17 PM EDT

KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WAVY) -- The body of a 4-year-old boy who was swept away in the surf at Kitty Hawk was found Monday, according to police.

Kitty Hawk police said in a Facebook post that the boy, identified as Wesley Belisle, was found around 7:40 a.m. by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office on Carova Beach -- more than 30 miles north of Kitty Hawk. The boy's family was notified, and police said arrangements were being made to return Wesley's body to New Hampshire.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said Belisle was swept away by a "rogue wave" Wednesday evening, while he was walking on the beach with his mother. The Coast Guard suspended its search for Belisle  later that evening.

Police said the family was in the area on vacation.

Local authorities continued conducting a recovery operation for the child. Residents in the Outer Banks came out the next say to show support for Belisle and his family, crafting a heart-shaped memorial of seashells on the beach.

We hope that the outpouring of compassion and offers of support, thoughts and prayers to the Belisle family from people all over the world can bring them some amount of solace in this time of tremendous grief.

-Chief Joel C. Johnson, Kitty Hawk police

