Wingstop employee accused of throwing hot grease on customer

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) - He says all he wanted was a late-night meal. But instead, an altercation with employees left him with severe burns.

From his back to his buttocks and down to his inner thighs, Robert Williams says his injuries are the result of a Wingstop employee throwing hot grease on him.

"Like my worst nightmare. I don't know. I don't believe it right now still to this day," Williams said.

The burns and blisters on Robert Williams' body are covered in gauze and bandages.

They're so bad, News Channel 8 had to blur them out the pictures of his injuries.

Willams says he was at the Tampa Wingstop at the corner of 22nd and Hillsborough Avenue getting a late-night meal. He says after the cashier took his order, the manager, for some reason became defensive.

"We were exchanging words, nothing threatening but it wasn't nothing pleasant. But it wasn't nothing threatening," he said.

Williams admits he got agitated when he felt his order was purposely delayed.

"Long story short, four or five more people come in, get their menu, order...get their food before me?"

Williams says that's when he asked for his money back.

"So they give me the refund and that's when I said, 'Well,' and here goes the soda. I tossed it. I ain't going to lie."

That's when things reportedly got physical.

Williams says, "Once she made it across the counter she attacked me immediately."

Shortly after, he remembers feeling the sting of hot oil.

"Words can't explain what that grease felt like. I just want the truth to be told. I want the world to know what happened and that's it."

We reached out to Wingstop for comment but no official response yet from the corporate office.

Also, Tampa Police say charges have been "direct filed" with the State Attorney's Office against Wingstop employee, Eddie Tignor, for aggravated battery.