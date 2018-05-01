White House delays decision on tariffs
WASHINGTON - (AP) - The White House is postponing a decision on imposing tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico for 30 days.
The Trump administration says it has reached an agreement with South Korea on steel imports following discussions on a revised trade agreement. It says it has also reached agreements in principle with Argentina, Australia and Brazil on steel and aluminum that will be finalized shortly.
President Donald Trump slapped tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports in March but excluded the European Union and five other countries.
The White House had until the end of Monday to decide whether to extend the exemptions or impose the penalties.
The EU has said it will retaliate with tariffs.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
