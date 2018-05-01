Teen delivers baby cousin after learning about childbirth in school
EDEN, UT (AP) - A 16-year-old northern Utah high school student delivered her aunt’s baby days after learning about childbirth in her child development class.
The Deseret News reports that Morlie Hayes got a surprise visit on Saturday from her pregnant aunt Laura Creager, who was going into early labor.
Creager thought she had an hour until the baby would be born, but her water broke minutes later.
Hayes remembered what she had learned in class. She told her aunt to lie down on pillows and towels in the bathroom and to push hard.
When the baby girl came out, Hayes made sure the umbilical cord was not tangled around her neck and that her skin color was OK.
When an ambulance arrived to the Eden home, Hayes was already cleaning the baby.
