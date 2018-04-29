Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in all-stock deal
NEW YORK (AP) - T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, bringing it down to three major cellphone companies.
The deal announced Sunday would help the companies slash costs and could make them a stronger competitor to the larger AT&T and Verizon. But consumers might see higher prices because the combined company wouldn't have to offer as many promotions to lure customers.
The proposed all-stock deal values Sprint at about $59 billion and the combined company at $146 billion.
Sprint dropped its bid for T-Mobile more than three years ago after running into concerns about wireless competition in the Obama administration. The two were poised to combine in October, but that deal was called off, too.
More Stories
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Local Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fire destroys home in Greene County
Greene County (WJHL) - A home is a total loss after an overnight fire in Greene County.Read More »
-
Fire destroys Big Stone Gap home
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) - An abandoned house was destroyed after an overnight fire in Big Stone Gap.Read More »
-
-
Titans Caravan makes stop in Johnson City
Wide receiver, Corey Davis, and linebacker, Jayon Brown, met with fans, took pictures and signed autographs at the Academy Sports and Outdoors store in Johnson City.Read More »
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Certain Kingsport roads will be impacted by Monday water outage
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - According to the City of Kingsport's website, certain roads will be impacted by a water outage on Monday.Read More »