Nation's first Crystal Lagoon opening in Florida
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) - This weekend marks the grand opening of the nation's first Crystal Lagoon - and it's right here in the Tampa Bay area.
On Saturday, Crystal Lagoons and Metro Development Group will unveil the highly-anticipated project at the Epperson Development in Wesley Chapel. Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps, a global ambassador for Crystal Lagoons, will also be in attendance.
The Epperson Lagoon has 7.5 acres of crystal-clear water where residents can swim, kayak, paddle board and even sail with a small boat.
The grand opening on Saturday is a daylong celebration with a tropical theme. Guests can watch water ski shows, flyboarding performances and even mermaids in the lagoon. There will also be live music, food trucks and drinks available.
You can learn more about the Crystal Lagoon in Pasco County on the Epperson website.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
