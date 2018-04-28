Nation's first Crystal Lagoon opening in Florida

WFLA

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) - This weekend marks the grand opening of the nation's first Crystal Lagoon - and it's right here in the Tampa Bay area.

On Saturday, Crystal Lagoons and Metro Development Group will unveil the highly-anticipated project at the Epperson Development in Wesley Chapel. Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps, a global ambassador for Crystal Lagoons, will also be in attendance.

The Epperson Lagoon has 7.5 acres of crystal-clear water where residents can swim, kayak, paddle board and even sail with a small boat.

The grand opening on Saturday is a daylong celebration with a tropical theme. Guests can watch water ski shows, flyboarding performances and even mermaids in the lagoon. There will also be live music, food trucks and drinks available.

