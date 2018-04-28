E. Coli outbreak increases by three states, including Tennessee

(WJHL) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of people who have become ill from eating romaine lettuce grown in the Yuma, Arizona area has gone up.

A total of 98 people from 22 states have gotten sick. 10 had kidney failure but no deaths have been reported.

Health officials are still trying to figure out the source of the outbreak but are looking at about two dozen farms in the Yuma area.

“The take home message is don’t eat lettuce from Yuma," Professor William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University suggests, "And beyond that, if you’re uncertain where your lettuce comes from, your romaine lettuce, don’t eat it at all. If it’s in your refrigerator, throw it out.”

The strain of bacteria causing the outbreak produces a toxin that causes more severe illness.

Schaffner explains, “When it makes you sick, it tends to make you very sick. A large proportion of these patients have had to be hospitalized.”

The illness usually appears three to four days after eating the bad lettuce.

The symptoms include bloody diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.