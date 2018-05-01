E-cigarette liquids looking too kid friendly, FDA says

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SILVER SPRING, MD (NBC NEWS) - The Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on companies that make e-cigarette liquid look like candy.

Pictures from the FDA show how some liquid nicotine products look mightily similar to products kids enjoy; like juice boxes, cookies and even whipped cream.

The FDA sent 13 warning letters to companies that make the products on the left for "false and misleading labeling."

Between 2012 and last year, there were more than 8,000 reports of e-cigarette and liquid nicotine exposures among kids under age 6.

Even small amounts of e-liquid can lead to cardiac arrest, coma, and even death in young children.