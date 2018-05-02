Daycare blames toddler after 1-year-old apparently beaten

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/CNN) – As a 1-year-old in Indiana recovers from injuries he received at daycare, his mother says the incident is both “negligence” and “child abuse,” no matter who hurt the boy.

Mother Tiffany Griffin rushed to Indianapolis' Kiddie Garden daycare Monday afternoon after a worker called and said her son, Jesse Harris IV, had a swollen face.

When Griffin arrived, she found the 1-year-old badly swollen and cut. She called for police and an ambulance.

The daycare’s owner says a 2-year-old girl caused Jesse’s injuries.

"I'm at a loss for words. I'm upset,” Griffin said. "It shouldn't have happened whether it was a 2-year-old. It shouldn't have happened if it was an adult. It shouldn't have happened if a 2-year-old did it under the care of an adult."

Jesse is recovering and stable at a local children’s hospital, his mother says. Doctors are still examining him to make sure he is OK.

"My son has been crying. He hasn't had no sleep. He's very uncomfortable, and hopefully, we can get him comfortable and back to his good health and back to being the happy baby that he is," Griffin said.

The daycare owner says on the day of the incident, a worker heard a commotion, walked into the room and saw Jesse hurt. She says the worker called the boy’s parents, police and daycare management.

"It was negligence, any way it goes. It was child abuse, anyway it goes. If it was me or [his father], we would be arrested. So, I think it should be a full investigation, and they should do something about it,” Griffin said.

The daycare owner says she’s cooperating with police. A statement was released, saying in part, “We are deeply saddened by what took place” and “our hearts go out to Jesse and his family.”

Griffin says her son is strong, and she’s praying for his recovery.

"That’s all I could do – be a great mother to him and make sure we support him, make sure he gets all the service and care that he needs,” she said.

Police are investigating the incident.