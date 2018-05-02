Boy Scouts plan a name change; a welcoming sign to girls
NEW YORK (AP) - The Boy Scouts are getting a name change.
The Boy Scouts of America says the program for 11- to 17-year-old boys will become Scouts: BSA starting next year.
The new name was meant to be a welcoming sign to girls who will start joining the program next year. Girls are already allowed to be in the Cub Scouts.
Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh predicted that both boys and girls in Scouts BSA would refer to themselves simply as scouts, rather than adding "boy" or "girl" as a modifier.
