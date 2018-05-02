At least 5 killed in C-130 aircraft crashes near Savannah airport
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia Air National Guard spokesman says at least five people have died in a military plane crash near the Savannah, Georgia, airport.
Capt. Jeff Bezore of the Georgia Air National Guard's 165th Air Wing said he couldn't say how many people in total were on the plane that crashed Wednesday around 11:30 a.m.
The Air Force says the plane was an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico.
1:15 p.m.
Chatham County Deputy Coroner Tiffany Williams says police tell her two people have been killed in the crash of a military cargo plane near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.
Williams said she didn't have any other details on the deaths Wednesday.
The Air Force says the plane was an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico. The 165th Air Wing out of Savannah was responding to the crash.
12:25 p.m.
The Air Force says an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.
In a tweet, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency says the plane crashed Wednesday at the intersection of two roads.
There was no immediate word of injuries.
A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke along the side of a road as an ambulance stands nearby.
