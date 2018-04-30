Railroad companies offering signing bonuses up to $25,000

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Source: WKRN)

Working on the railroad might be hard work, but it could put your bank account on the right track.

Texas-based Union Pacific has announced its offering signing bonuses of up to $25,000 for new hires. Nebraska-based BNSF Railways is offering bonuses of $10,000 to $15,000 for new employees in the mechanical division at their Alliance, Nebraska location.

Do you have what it takes to help keep our 8,600 locomotives moving through the western two-thirds of the country? We're offering up to $25,000 in hiring incentives. RT to spread the word! #Apply at https://t.co/b1IXsPB0gP. https://t.co/JqsB7nHuMU via @WSJ — Union Pacific (@UnionPacific) April 23, 2018

The bonuses are intended to spur interest in railroad jobs amid a difficult hiring environment.

“Hiring has become more difficult,” BNSF spokesperson Amy Casas told the Dallas Business Journal. “This year, BNSF expects to fill more than 3,500 hourly positions across our network in areas including our transportation, engineering, dispatching and mechanical crafts.”



We're hiring mechanical workers in Alliance, Neb.! Our mechanical employees maintain diesel locomotives and rail cars. Visit https://t.co/NaWjCaksBN to learn more and apply. At this location you may qualify for a $10-15,000 hiring bonus!#Nebraska #hiring #jobs #railroad pic.twitter.com/BGILlumTxb — BNSF Railway (@BNSFRailway) March 19, 2018

At Union Pacific, the $25,000 bonuses are doled out in multiple payments, and the employee must stay at their assigned location for three years, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal . If an employee leaves before their three years are up, they will have to pay back the bonus.

To see available jobs at Union Pacific, visit their website. Job openings for BNSF Railway can be found here.