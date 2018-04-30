Railroad companies offering signing bonuses up to $25,000
Working on the railroad might be hard work, but it could put your bank account on the right track.
Texas-based Union Pacific has announced its offering signing bonuses of up to $25,000 for new hires. Nebraska-based BNSF Railways is offering bonuses of $10,000 to $15,000 for new employees in the mechanical division at their Alliance, Nebraska location.
The bonuses are intended to spur interest in railroad jobs amid a difficult hiring environment.
“Hiring has become more difficult,” BNSF spokesperson Amy Casas told the Dallas Business Journal. “This year, BNSF expects to fill more than 3,500 hourly positions across our network in areas including our transportation, engineering, dispatching and mechanical crafts.”
At Union Pacific, the $25,000 bonuses are doled out in multiple payments, and the employee must stay at their assigned location for three years, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. If an employee leaves before their three years are up, they will have to pay back the bonus.
To see available jobs at Union Pacific, visit their website. Job openings for BNSF Railway can be found here.
