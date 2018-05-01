Woman honors late fiancé by hiking Appalachian Trail to raise awareness about addiction

ERWIN, TN (WJHL) - A young woman is hiking the Appalachian Trail to raise awareness about opioid addiction and to honor her late fiancé, who died from a drug overdose last year.

According to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, it's reported about 1,000 hikers complete the Appalachian Trail each year.

Heather Starbuck of Boulder, Colorado said she plans to be one of them.

Starbuck said it's been 8 months since she lost her fiancé, Matt Adams, to a heroin overdose.

She said it was an addiction that started with prescription painkillers.

"He was actually in recovery for a few years and he relapsed unexpectedly and we lost him," Starbuck said. "So I'm out here hiking the Appalachian Trail through my grief and trying to raise awareness about opioid recovery and generate compassion."

Starbuck said she decided to hike the Appalachian Trail due to the opioid crisis specifically prevalent in the Appalachian region.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), those who live in the Appalachian region are 55% more likely to die from a drug overdose than the rest of the residents who live in the U.S.

"A big part of it is just the awareness and really trying to flip the script on how our culture views addiction and those who struggle with addiction," Starbuck said. "As well as their loved ones, so we see it as more as the disease it is, rather than maybe personal bad choices or however people assume addiction stems from."

Starbuck said during her grief she started a foundation in Matt's name, Matt's Purple Bandana A Walk for Opioid Recovery.

Starbuck said she is sharing Matt's story across the county, a story she said is all too common.

"It's so pervasive across our country and it's taking so many beautiful lives that we can't hide from it anymore," Starbuck said. "We really have to step up and face this monster for what it is and help our fellow communities recover and get ourselves out of this epidemic and this mess, before we loose more beautiful people like Matt."

Starbuck began her 2,200 mile journey five weeks ago in Amicalola Falls, Georgia and plans to end in Mount Katahdin, Maine.

She said she plans to finish in Maine on September 12, the anniversary of Matt's death.

If you would like to learn more about her journey, visit her website at mattspurplebandana.org.

