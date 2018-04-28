Volunteers roll up their sleeves Saturday for Day of Service in Warriors' Path State Park

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- - Volunteers rolled up their sleeves Saturday morning in Kingsport to give back to the community.

It was all for the annual Day of Service in Warriors' Path State Park, a clean-up effort organized by the Friends of Warriors' Path State Park and Tennessee State Parks.

At Darrell's Dream Boundless Playground, nearly 200 volunteers from various organizations came out to restore the area for the community.

Mary Steadman, project chair for Darrell's Dream Boundless Playground, said some of the volunteers have come out every year for the annual day of service.

"Darrell's Dream is a playground designed for children and adults of all abilities, so we do this for every Spring and every Fall and we're doing a little bit of everything," Steadman said.

Steadman said coming up on May 10, the park will host a family movie night at the Palmer Center Foundation Amphitheater. The event will be free and open to the public.

