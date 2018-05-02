U.S. Forestry Service investigating 40+ acre fire in Carter County

COURTESY: U.S. Forestry Service

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) - The U.S. Forestry Service is currently investigating a fire burning in Carter County.

According to the Forestry Service the fire started near Pond Mountain Shooting Range in the Cherokee National Forest. The first report of the fire came in around 4:30 pm.

There is currently a 12 person crew working to fight the fire, which has spread to more than 45 acres by this evening.

Firefighters are expected to monitor the fire late into the evening and return tomorrow morning to evaluate the progress.

The U.S. Forestry Service says that accidental human cause is likely to blame.

If you are traveling in the area, heavy smoke could cause traffic problems.